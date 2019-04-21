Marilyn Guerrieri

July 5, 1943 - April 16, 2019

Resident of Santa Clara County

Marilyn Weale Guerrieri age 75, of Emerald Hills, CA lost her courageous battle with Alzheimer's on Tuesday morning, April 16, 2019 at Lakeview Lodge. Marilyn was born on July 5th, 1943 in Buffalo, NY to Marion and Helen (Brennan) Weale. Marilyn attended Elmira College, where she earned Degrees in English and Latin before attending the University of Buffalo where she earned her MBA. Marilyn relocated to what was to become Silicon Valley in 1974 where she began working in the Semiconductor industry initially as an accountant for Fairchild Semiconductor, but, most notably as CFO for Cirrus Logic. Marilyn was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Palo Alto on and off over the years. Marilyn enjoyed travel, music, the daily Jumble and spending time with her family and friends. Marilyn is survived by her beloved friend Bruce Hamilton of Pacific Grove, CA; son, Peter (Gina) Guerrieri of San Jose, CA; her daughter, Edith Quiroz of Garden Grove, CA; brother, Gary (Duchy) Weale of Gales Ferry, CT; grandchildren, Josey Quiroz, Lorenzo Quiroz and Emily Hatheway; several nieces and nephews. Marilyn was predeceased by her parents; and her sister, Laraine McConnell (1981). Private services will be held for Family. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Marilyn to the .





