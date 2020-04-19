|
Marilyn Hansen
Resident of Palo Alto
Marilyn Diane Hansen, 82, died March 31st, 2020 at her home in Palo Alto, CA. Marilyn was born December 24, 1937 in Palo Alto, California to Richard and Nance Johnson.
Marilyn loved numbers. After receiving her B.A. in Business at San Mateo. Jr. College, she worked in the bookkeeping field for 40 years. While working at Midtown Pharmacy, she met her future husband Verner Charles (Chuck) Hansen. Chuck was so distracted by Marilyn he "poured cough syrup all over the counter."
In 1959, Marilyn and Chuck married and worked along side each other for 38 years in the family business, California Avenue Pharmacy.
They bought a home in Palo Alto in 1961 and raised their two children, John and Diane in what would become their lifelong home.
Marilyn was very family oriented. She was a loving and devoted wife mom, and grandma. The family often traveled together. One of Marilyn's favorite places to go was Disneyland. The family would often set off for Disneyland or a Disney cruise together as a family.
Marilyn's great passions included her family, all things Disney, sports, and a good book. Her favorite sport was basketball. She often would take her son John to the Stanford games and the family would often be seen at SF Giants games. There were always a host of political novels on the coffee table for her to read.
Chuck and Marilyn traveled all over the world with their pharmacy friends 1972 - 1997. Their favorite destination was Italy.
Marilyn and her daughter, Diane often dressed the same. They somehow always had that fashion connection. They would laugh about dressing like twins.
She is survived by her husband Chuck Hansen, her children Diane Yu and John Hansen, and grandsons Douglas Hansen and Andrew Yu.
There will not be a memorial service. Marilyn appreciated the school her grandson attended, Jean Weingarten School for the Deaf. In lieu of flowers, donations to the school would be appreciated. The address is 3518 Jefferson Street, Redwood City, CA 94062.
View the online memorial for Marilyn Hansen
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 19, 2020