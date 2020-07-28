Marilyn J. Miller
1938 - 2020
Resident of Cupertino
Marilyn passed away unexpectedly on July 20th.
Marilyn was born in Sioux City, Iowa to Henry and Sylvia Willer. She graduated from Morningside College where she obtained her teaching degree and taught 1st grade. She later continued her education at San Jose State to receive her BA. After receiving her degree, she worked at Systems Plus for almost 20 years.
It was in Sioux City that Marilyn met the love of her life, Chuck Miller, and they were married on June 6th, 1958. They later moved to Phoenix, Arizona, and then to Cupertino, California in 1966. Marilyn had an adventurous spirit, an endless amount of energy, and a passion for living life to the fullest. She loved to travel, hike, socialize, run marathons, play bridge, and even climbed Mount Kilimanjaro. The most important thing in life to her was her family and friends.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Chuck Miller; Son Steve Miller (Taniya); Daughter Michele Paulsen (Karl); Five grandchildren Kyle, K.C.(Chelsea), Kameron, Nadia, and Aisha; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of life party will be held when it safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to your favorite charity
