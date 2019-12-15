|
Marilyn Levy
Oct. 21, 1944 - Nov. 23, 2019
San Jose
Marilyn Claire Levy passed away on November 23, 2019 in San Jose, CA. Marilyn was a smart, funny, sensitive, compassionate person who truly liked to see the good in everyone. She was a devoted wife to her husband of 52 years, Mike, and loving mother to her daughters, Jennifer Pagano and Robin Maxwell. One of the biggest joys in her life was being "Ma" to her four grandchildren, Evan Pagano, Jane Pagano, Charlotte Maxwell, and Tucker Maxwell. Her family will forever treasure her unconditional love and sweet spirit. Plans for a celebration of Marilyn's life are pending. The family can be reached in care of Michael Levy at [email protected]
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 15, 2019