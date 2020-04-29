|
Marilyn Marie Bogard
September 8, 1943 - April 16, 2020
Resident of Morgan Hill
Marilyn Marie Bogard was born September 8, 1943 in Parkers Prairie, Minnesota to Fred Dreger and Elsie Ziesmer Dreger and moved to Rockford Ill. with her family in 1956. Marilyn passed away on April 16 with her husband Harold and son Harold at her side. She is survived by her husband Harold and two sons Harold (Tina), Daniel (Cindy), and four grandchildren, Clara, Audra, Norah and William. Brothers Wallace (Nancy) and Edward (Marilyn) and sister Marcine (Donnie). Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents and sister Beverly Soderquist.
Marilyn and Harold met and were married in Rockford, Ill. And later moved to Sunnyvale where they both worked for Lockheed until their retirement. Upon their retirement they relocated to Morgan Hill.
Some of Marilyn's favorite past times were hiking, backpacking, and traveling. From hiking in local parks to parts of the Pacific Crest Trail. While living in England she was active with two local hiking groups. Her most memorable outings were climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, Africa and the walking safaris in Kenya, Africa.
We would like to give thanks to the very supportive employees of Home Instead Senior Care, Vitas Hospice and Westmont of Morgan Hill for their support in making Marilyn's last few weeks comfortable.
Sadly, due to the current circumstances with Covid-19 and shelter in place restriction no service will be held.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 29, 2020