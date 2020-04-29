Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Bogard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Marie Bogard


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Marie Bogard Obituary
Marilyn Marie Bogard
September 8, 1943 - April 16, 2020
Resident of Morgan Hill
Marilyn Marie Bogard was born September 8, 1943 in Parkers Prairie, Minnesota to Fred Dreger and Elsie Ziesmer Dreger and moved to Rockford Ill. with her family in 1956. Marilyn passed away on April 16 with her husband Harold and son Harold at her side. She is survived by her husband Harold and two sons Harold (Tina), Daniel (Cindy), and four grandchildren, Clara, Audra, Norah and William. Brothers Wallace (Nancy) and Edward (Marilyn) and sister Marcine (Donnie). Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents and sister Beverly Soderquist.
Marilyn and Harold met and were married in Rockford, Ill. And later moved to Sunnyvale where they both worked for Lockheed until their retirement. Upon their retirement they relocated to Morgan Hill.
Some of Marilyn's favorite past times were hiking, backpacking, and traveling. From hiking in local parks to parts of the Pacific Crest Trail. While living in England she was active with two local hiking groups. Her most memorable outings were climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, Africa and the walking safaris in Kenya, Africa.
We would like to give thanks to the very supportive employees of Home Instead Senior Care, Vitas Hospice and Westmont of Morgan Hill for their support in making Marilyn's last few weeks comfortable.
Sadly, due to the current circumstances with Covid-19 and shelter in place restriction no service will be held.


View the online memorial for Marilyn Marie Bogard
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -