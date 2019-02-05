|
Marilyn Masurat
July 5, 1957 - Dec. 30, 2018
San Jose
Marilyn Masurat passed peacefully in the arms of her immediate family after a long fight with cancer and, ultimately, cancer treatment. Marilyn led a vibrant life that wove together her passions for family, education, people, and the outdoors.
Marilyn enjoyed a long career in hospitality before becoming an elementary school teacher. She had memorable stints at the Claremont Resort (Berkeley), the Hyatt (San Jose), and a management career at the Beverly Heritage Hotel (Milpitas). She began her teaching career as a substitute teacher and quickly became highly sought-after in the Evergreen and Berryessa Districts. Her final place of employment was at the Stratford School (Pomeroy Campus).
A Remembrance Celebration is scheduled for February 9, 1 PM at San Jose Country Club, 15571 Alum Rock Ave, San Jose, CA 95127. Flowers may be sent or contributions can be made in Marilyn's name to: JW House, 3850 Homestead Rd., Santa Clara, CA 95051.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 5, 2019