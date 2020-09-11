Marilyn McIverMay 11, 1954 - August 31, 2020Resident of San JoseDied peacefully at home in San Jose, CA after a courageous battle with Multiple System Atrophy (MSA). Born in Seattle, WA to Edward John McIver and Joyce Leas McIver. In 1957 her family moved to San Jose where Marilyn attended Five Wounds Grammar School and graduated from Presentation High School. She went on to study journalism at UC Riverside.A beautiful, gregarious soul with a megawatt smile and a razor sharp wit, Marilyn had a zest for life that was contagious. She was perfectly suited to her career in hotel hospitality, planning elaborate events and excursions for corporate clientele. "Mac's" extravaganzas were legendary. She excelled in her profession and was a generous mentor to many.Marilyn travelled the world and felt fortunate to have lived and worked in Maui, Palm Desert, Puerto Rico, Chicago, Scottsdale and Tucson, Arizona before returning home to the Bay Area 3 years ago.Possessed of a big heart and ever present humor Marilyn's gift was bringing people together. Her many lifelong friendships were a testament to her loyalty and kindness. Friends meant the world to her and during these last housebound months she cherished their lengthy telephone conversations. Marilyn had many interests- dancing, tennis, sewing and golf, but, she had an absolute passion for holiday celebrations. Now she's in heaven planning her Halloween costume.Preceded in death by her parents and her sister Shannon. Survived by her devoted brother Ned McIver of San Jose, CA, sister Megan McIver of San Diego, CA and niece Tara McIver of Arizona.Funeral arrangements are pending due to Covid-19. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to MSA Coalition 7918 Jones Branch Drive Suite 300 McLean, VA 22102