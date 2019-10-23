|
Marilyn McKeon
April 17, 1933-October 1, 2019
Los Gatos
Marilyn McKeon passed away peacefully on October 1, 2019, at the Saratoga Retirement Community in Saratoga, California.
Marilyn was born on April 17, 1933 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Harry F. and Mildred Elizabeth Betz. Having spent her formative years in Lincoln, she and her family moved to California when she was 12-years old. In 1951 she graduated from Palo Alto High School.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her loving husband of sixty-three years, Anthony McKeon. She is survived by her children, Stephen McKeon (Peggy), Kathleen (John Zenker), Michael McKeon and Elizabeth McKeon; grandchildren Bridget (Matt) Whittemore, Jack (Rebecca) McKeon, Annette Zenker and Claire Zenker and great grandson Beau Whittemore. She is also survived by her sister Dee Barron (Clay) and brother Harry R. Betz (Sharon) and a large extended family of nieces and nephews.
Outside of raising her family, Marilyn spent countless hours volunteering for such organizations as the American Cancer Society and Contact Help Line. Her interests included her love of decorating and taking classes at De Anza College in history and German. She loved sports especially teams from the Bay Area such as the San Francisco 49ers and Giants and the Oakland A's.
Her family is grateful for all of the friends, neighbors, and community members who supported Marilyn in her final years, so she could stay in her home for as long as she did. Burial will a private service, to be held at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 23, 2019