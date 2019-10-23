Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oak Hill Memorial Park & Mortuary
300 Curtner Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
(408) 297-2447
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn McKeon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn McKeon


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn McKeon Obituary
Marilyn McKeon
April 17, 1933-October 1, 2019
Los Gatos

Marilyn McKeon passed away peacefully on October 1, 2019, at the Saratoga Retirement Community in Saratoga, California.
Marilyn was born on April 17, 1933 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Harry F. and Mildred Elizabeth Betz. Having spent her formative years in Lincoln, she and her family moved to California when she was 12-years old. In 1951 she graduated from Palo Alto High School.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her loving husband of sixty-three years, Anthony McKeon. She is survived by her children, Stephen McKeon (Peggy), Kathleen (John Zenker), Michael McKeon and Elizabeth McKeon; grandchildren Bridget (Matt) Whittemore, Jack (Rebecca) McKeon, Annette Zenker and Claire Zenker and great grandson Beau Whittemore. She is also survived by her sister Dee Barron (Clay) and brother Harry R. Betz (Sharon) and a large extended family of nieces and nephews.
Outside of raising her family, Marilyn spent countless hours volunteering for such organizations as the American Cancer Society and Contact Help Line. Her interests included her love of decorating and taking classes at De Anza College in history and German. She loved sports especially teams from the Bay Area such as the San Francisco 49ers and Giants and the Oakland A's.
Her family is grateful for all of the friends, neighbors, and community members who supported Marilyn in her final years, so she could stay in her home for as long as she did. Burial will a private service, to be held at Oak Hill Memorial Park.


View the online memorial for Marilyn McKeon
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oak Hill Memorial Park & Mortuary
Download Now