|
|
Marilyn Miller
July 16, 1937 - Nov. 25, 2018
Chico
Marilyn Irene Miller, resident of Chico, and former resident of Cupertino and San Jose, passed away peacefully November 25th at the age of 81 surrounded by loving friends and family. She enjoyed her life as a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, teacher, and friend to all. She was born July 16th 1937 in Chicago, IL to Irene Lamont, who later met and married Frank Crispo. He cherished her as his own, and Marilyn was excited to later become big sister to George and Richard.
The family moved to 49th street in Brooklyn in 1940, followed by a move to Larchmont, then to the Millbrook community in the Greenwich area in 1947. Marilyn attended Saint Mary's Catholic School for 7th and 8th grade, and then attended Greenwich High School, where she participated in many school activities including acting and cheerleading.
After graduation from Greenwich High School in 1955, the family moved to Carmel Valley, California. At Monterey Peninsula College, Marilyn desired to begin a degree in business administration. She was encouraged rather to pursue a career in education, a respected career for a woman in the late 1950's. She did so with passion, graduating with a bachelor's in social studies from Fresno State in 1960.
Something magical also happened while she was at MPC. Marilyn met her husband, the late Jack Miller. Jack's side of the story was that when he first laid eyes on her, he told his buddies "that is the girl I am going to marry!" And it was so--Marilyn and Jack married in 1960 at the Church of The Wayfarer in Carmel. The couple began their careers at the Cupertino Unified School District. Marilyn's distinguished teaching career began at Miller Junior High School and finished 40+ years later as Principal at Hyde Junior High. During her tenure at Hyde, she revitalized a failing school, earning state and national recognition. In 1988-1989, she was invited to Washington DC, where she was awarded an Excellence in Education National Blue-Ribbon commendation from First Lady, Barbara Bush.
Marilyn and Jack raised two children, Andrea and Michael, while residing in Cupertino for more than 40 years. She was active in her children's lives with a typical day including cheering them on at athletic events, helping with school assignments, and guiding the evening's dinner preparation in the kitchen. Marilyn enjoyed traveling with Jack to exotic destinations like Africa, Europe, Fiji, Bora Bora, and Antarctica. She also loved slot tournaments in Reno, where she spent many a New Year's Eve.
A social butterfly from the beginning, she enjoyed planning and executing social events for work, friends, and family. Marilyn and Jack hosted football parties, summer pool parties, and put on a long running golf tournament, the "Miller-Rule" with close friends, George and Sally Rule. Even late in life as her body and mind were failing, she would relish getting dressed for an in-home cocktail party surrounded by her daughter Andrea, adored daughter-in-law Lindsay, and her much beloved caregivers Cassy and Amanda. Marilyn always dressed for the occasion.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband Jack, parents Frank and Irene Crispo, son Michael Miller, and nephew Brian Miller.
She is survived by daughter Andrea Mox and daughter-in-law Lindsay Briggs, grandchildren Lauren Mox and fiancé Brendon Von Rader, Trevor Mox, Alexis Rodriguez, and Alexander Miller, brothers George Crispo and Richard Crispo, brother-in law Robert Miller, and nephews Adam Kimball, Mark Miller, and Eric Miller.
Friends and family are invited to a celebrate Marilyn's life by sharing stories, food, and drink at an afternoon cocktail party in her honor Saturday August 10, 2:00pm to 4:00pm at the Casa Munras Hotel, 700 Munras Ave, Monterey. Contact Andrea for more information: [email protected] or 530-570-4155. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 404-418-7396 https://www.lbda.org/donate
View the online memorial for Marilyn Miller
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 30, 2019