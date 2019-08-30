|
Marilyn Scranton
Apr 21, 1935 - Aug 18, 2019
Palo Alto, CA
Marilyn J. Scranton, age 84, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, August 18th 2019 in Palo Alto, California. She will be remembered for her quick-witted personality, her unsurpassed generosity, and her uncanny ability to strike up a conversation and connect with any person she came across.
Marilyn is predeceased by her loving husband Donald, and her cherished son Albert.
Born on April 21st, 1935 in San Francisco, Marilyn King relocated to the peninsula in her early twenties. In 1972, she married her husband Donald Scranton where they met working at Kelly-Moore Paints. That same year, they formed their own company SEM Products, which specialized in manufacturing specialty automotive finishes.
Known for her subtle but outgoing personality, Marilyn loved telling stories about her love for traveling the world, and giving detailed vignettes into the treasured experiences with her enormous and beloved family. Her giving nature and generosity came through in her decades of involvement with the Ronald McDonald house.
Marilyn is survived by her loving children, Suzanne and Jeff (Judi); her cherished 7 grandchildren, Kerstin, Missy (John), Landon, Matt (Allison), Lauren (Justin), Joe, and DJ; and her adored great-grandchildren, Liam, Reese, Jude, Ryven, Marilyn, Logan, Clara, Lily, Annamarie, and Vivian. She is also survived by her dedicated former sister-in-law Jeannie (Bob) whose loving relationship spanned 67 years, as well as her nephews and niece Mark (Gabrielle), Dave (Jane), Jeff (Alicia), and Pam (Paul). We may have forgotten some people on here, but she never would have forgotten them.
A celebration of life is planned for later this year. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her honor to the Ronald McDonald House Charities Bay Area.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 30, 2019