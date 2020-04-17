|
Marina Maletis Finnegan
November 21, 1934 - April 3, 2020
Resident of Los Gatos
Beloved Wife, Mother, Yia Yia, Sister, and Friend entered into rest surrounded by family.
Marina was born and raised in Portland, Oregon. Received her degree from Oregon State University (Kappa Alpha Theta) and went on to study fashion in New York City. It was there she met and married her husband Eugene.
Soon afterward they fell in love with a little town called Los Gatos. Marina and Eugene adopted their daughter, whom they raised together. After the death of her husband, Marina went on to receive her Interior Design credentials and thrived in the industry.
Marina was very active in the community and helped found the Los Gatos-Saratoga Chapter of the National Charity League, was a member of Town Club, and a member of IDG. She will always be remembered as someone who would listen and give great advice.
Most importantly, Marina was very loving to her husband, daughter, family, and friends. Her daughter Marina (Jr.), Brother Jim, and extended family will miss her deeply.
Published in Los Gatos Weekly Times Obits on Apr. 17, 2020