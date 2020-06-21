Dear Sandy

On behalf of myself and my wife Debra we extend our deepest condolences.



Mario and my Father were very close friends growing up together in Italy and then here in the US. I'm sure they are both together now in heaven telling stories, laughing and maybe even sharing a glass of wine.



I remember seeing you and Mario in Bedonia. It was a always great fun hanging out with Mario. He always had the best stories and was very very funny. I loved it when he would introduce me to the locals who also knew my father. It was great fun and memories I will always cherish.



It sad to think that their generation is slowly disappearing. I wish I would have the opportunity to say good bye to him.



He seemed so happy being in Bedonia. His heart was truly there. And now Bedonia will be his final resting place. The next time we are in Bedonia we will pay our respects.



Our deepest sympathy and condolences to you and the family.



Gianni Corbelletta and Debra Malta

Gianni Corbelletta

Friend