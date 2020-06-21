Mario Barbieri
1926 - 2020
Mario Barbieri
Jun 8, 1926 - Jun 12, 2020
Los Altos
A proud, hardworking man, Mario died peacefully June 12, 2020. He was an exceptional businessman. He has left behind his beloved wife, Sandra Hanson Barbieri, brother Victore (Nino) and Anna Barbieri, and many cousins in Bedonia, Parma, Italy. He is also survived by many friends and acquaintances.
Mario was born in Montevideo, Uruguay on June 8, 1926. His parents, Augustino and Maria and older brother, Giovanni, immigrated because of lack of work during the Depression in Italy. His father worked as a window glazier.
By age five, Mario and his family returned home. As a child, he worked hard on the farm, building his character alongside his family. When World War II surrounded Bedonia in 1944, Mario joined the Italian resistance movement as a partisan. He had many stories about the brutal conflict when he was aged 18 to 20 years. In November 1947, at age 21, he arrived in Los Altos, California with US $7.50 in his pocket. In 1948, he was sponsored and became a partner in Los Altos Garbage Co. During this time of his career, he was married to Rita Cademartori and was father to Mario Jr. who both preceded him in death, Rita in 1997, and Mario Jr. in 2007.
After the sale of LA Garbage Co., Mario retired. At the age of 45, he loved to walk his three German shorthair dogs throughout Los Altos hills all the long day. Mario was very proud of his heritage and he was fluent in Spanish as well as Italian. He loved to cook and made a perfect polenta and homemade pasta. He was a dedicated bocce ball player and porcini mushroom aficionado.
He married Sandy in 2007 in Los Altos, having dated each other for eight years. They loved traveling to their home in Bedonia each year. They also spent months of the year at their ranch in Lemhi, Idaho naming it Far Niente in 2006. Mario fished and hunted to his heart's content.
Mario was a unique person. He will be well remembered. He is now at peace. His wish was to be buried next to his father in Bedonia. A celebration of life will be held in Los Altos when social gatherings are permitted.
Donations can be made to Alzheimer's Foundation.org.


View the online memorial for Mario Barbieri



MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spangler Mortuaries Los Altos Chapel
399 S. San Antonio
Los Altos, CA 94022
(650) 948-6619
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 20, 2020
Dear Sandy,

On behalf of the entire Agazzi family, please accept our deepest condolences. We consider ourselves fortunate to have spent many wonderful summers together with you both in Bedonia. Leo has particularly fond memories of his trip to Idaho when he and Mario went hunting together. Mario will be deeply missed by us all. We are sending you lots of love and prayers during this difficult time. We hope to see you again soon.
Love,
The Agazzi Family (Leonardo, Caterina, Cristina & family, Enza & family)
Leo Agazzi
Friend
June 19, 2020
Dear Sandy
On behalf of myself and my wife Debra we extend our deepest condolences.

Mario and my Father were very close friends growing up together in Italy and then here in the US. I'm sure they are both together now in heaven telling stories, laughing and maybe even sharing a glass of wine.

I remember seeing you and Mario in Bedonia. It was a always great fun hanging out with Mario. He always had the best stories and was very very funny. I loved it when he would introduce me to the locals who also knew my father. It was great fun and memories I will always cherish.

It sad to think that their generation is slowly disappearing. I wish I would have the opportunity to say good bye to him.

He seemed so happy being in Bedonia. His heart was truly there. And now Bedonia will be his final resting place. The next time we are in Bedonia we will pay our respects.

Our deepest sympathy and condolences to you and the family.

Gianni Corbelletta and Debra Malta
Gianni Corbelletta
Friend
June 18, 2020
My condolences to Mario's family and brother Nino and Family. Mario grew up with my mother Ida and her siblings.
Lou Brizzolara
Friend
June 16, 2020
o sorry to hear Mario passed away. Our condolences to you Sandy.
Ivana sozzi
Friend
