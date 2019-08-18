|
Mario C. (Marty) Rivas
March 24, 1941 - Aug. 14, 2019
Resident of Santa Clara
Marty passed away in his home surrounded in love with his family by his side. He was 78 years old.
He was born to Francisco and Maria del Carmen Rivas in Fresno, CA. His family moved to San Jose in 1950. He was a graduate of San Jose High School. He enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1959. He served our country from 1959-1963, and shipped to Okinawa in 1960. He returned to the States in 1961 and was stationed in Memphis, TN, where he met his love, Jonnie Logan. They married in September of 1962, and returned to San Jose in 1963. They were blessed with 57 years of marriage.
In 1965, he attended UA Local 393 Plumbing Apprenticeship Program, and was a proud member of his union and retired in 1996. During his time as a plumber, his greatest professional achievement was being in charge of and installing all the plumbing at the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office.
He was also a member of the Masonic Order.
His greatest love and personal achievement was his family. He is survived by his wife, Jonnie Rivas, his daughters, Debi(Rob) and Mary Joyce(Jimmy), and the apples of his eyes, his 3 grandchildren, Maria, Melanie, and Chris. He is survived by his brothers, Hector and Frank, as well as many nieces and nephews,and many other family members. He is also survived by his special sister-in-law and brother-in-law Chuck and Unia Anne Disher. He was a friend to all he met.
A memorial service is planned for a later date.
