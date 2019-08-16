|
Mario Caesar Pardini
Feb. 9, 1919 - Aug. 14, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Mario Pardini, son of Italian immigrants, passed away a few months after his 100th birthday celebration with his family. He graduated from Bellarmine College Preparatory in San Jose and then graduated from Santa Clara University with a degree in Civil Engineering.
Mario served as a naval officer on a destroyer in the Pacific in world war two. After the war he founded, owned and operated M.C. Pardini Cement Contracting in San Jose.
He is the Uncle of Dolores (deceased), Loreene, Loretta, Richard and Daniel Pardini. Memorial service is planned for a later date.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 16, 2019