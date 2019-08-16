Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lima & Campagna Sunnyvale Mortuary
1315 Hollenbeck Ave.
Sunnyvale, CA 94087
408-736-1315
Resources
More Obituaries for Mario Pardini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mario Caesar Pardini


1919 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mario Caesar Pardini Obituary
Mario Caesar Pardini
Feb. 9, 1919 - Aug. 14, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Mario Pardini, son of Italian immigrants, passed away a few months after his 100th birthday celebration with his family. He graduated from Bellarmine College Preparatory in San Jose and then graduated from Santa Clara University with a degree in Civil Engineering.
Mario served as a naval officer on a destroyer in the Pacific in world war two. After the war he founded, owned and operated M.C. Pardini Cement Contracting in San Jose.
He is the Uncle of Dolores (deceased), Loreene, Loretta, Richard and Daniel Pardini. Memorial service is planned for a later date.


View the online memorial for Mario Caesar Pardini
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mario's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lima & Campagna Sunnyvale Mortuary
Download Now