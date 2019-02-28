|
Mario Desousa
Apr. 21, 1929 - Feb. 21, 2019
San Jose
Was born on Portugal's Azores island of Faial, Praia do Norte. The only son of six children. He spent 19 yrs serving in the Portuguese army. After retiring from military service he his wife and first son would immigrate to the United States. He then worked for Stanford University until his retirement. He was an avid fisherman and abalone diver passed his 76th birthday.
He is survived by his wife Hortensia and two sons Jaime and Mario residents of San Jose. Viewing is February 28, 2019 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Mass is March 1, 2019 at Queen of Apostles Catholic Church starting at 11:00AM.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 28, 2019