Marion Conlisk
December 6, 1928 - July 17, 2020
Los Altos Hills
Marion (Krebs) Conlisk passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, surrounded by her children. Marion struggled for many years with vascular dementia but was always able to recognize her family.
Born in San Francisco on December 6, 1928, Marion was the firstborn of four children to Dr. Otto and Evelyn Krebs. Married for 68 years, she survived her spouse, Raimon (Ray) Conlisk, by eight months and one day. Coincidently, our parents both grew up just blocks away from each other in San Francisco but didn't meet until they were in their twenties. Marion and Ray lived in Los Altos Hills for 54 years where they raised three children; Steve (daughter Kendyll), Brian (wife Julie, children Jessie and Brady), and Nancy (husband John, children Kelly and Spencer).
After Marion graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School, she was accepted into Stanford University but instead attended Mills College with her sister, Ottole. Ottole was not only Marion's sister, but her best friend, the two later shared a painting studio and sold their paintings at stores in downtown Los Altos.
Marion was an intelligent woman and always desired to have a career of her own, however, she chose to make her family her priority. She supported our father throughout his career and was always there for us when we were growing up. Mom made childhood the fun adventure it was meant to be. She gave us the freedom to roam and explore but knew we would always be home for dinner. At times, we were difficult kids, but Mom would laugh when, remembering the few times she spanked us, we would tell her it didn't hurt.
Marion's passions included her house and garden, she loved spending the day in the garden tending to her extensive rose collection. Marion took pleasure in serving as a department chair for the Stanford Museum Treasure Market Fundraising Gala. Marion's bridge groups were also a constant throughout her adult life. Our parents shared many enjoyable routines in their later years, including dinner every Friday night at Mac's Tea Room and leisurely mornings at Le Boulangere in downtown Los Altos.
By far, Marion's favorite hobby was helping her children. She would do anything for us. As much as Mom loved her home and garden, she allowed us, without complaint, to build forts in every corner of the property. She basked in our victories and agonized in our defeats. Mom's favorite time of year was Christmas. She would spend months finding the perfect gifts, some thoughtful, some funny but instead of wrapping the gifts she would wrap poems or clues in boxes to launch a scavenger hunt. Her traditions live on through us. One Christmas when we were all adults she thought it amusing to wrap up a risque gift to herself purportedly given to her by our dad. We were mortified when she opened it, she had a great laugh.
We are so grateful for everything she did for us and appreciate the sacrifices that she made for our family.
Marion will be buried in a dual ceremony with our father at the California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery located at Fort Ord in Monterey.
Please no flowers. Donations to your favorite charity
if you wish. Any memories of our Mom are welcome gifts themselves. View the online memorial for Marion Conlisk