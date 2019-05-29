Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Marion's Home
Marion "Mike" Hannah
Sept. 1,1936- May 19,2019
San Jose
Marion was born in Madera CA and moved to SJ to raise his family. He is survived by his Brother Armand Jr., Son's Mark and Russ, Daughter-In -Law YaVonne, Grandchildren Joshua and Bella. He is preceded in death by his Wife Janice Hannah and Brother Ron. There will be a private family burial. A Celebration of Life will be held on 6-1-19 from 1-4pm at Marion's Home.


View the online memorial for Marion "Mike" Hannah
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 29, 2019
