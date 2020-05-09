Marion J. Busick
1926 - 2020
Marion J. Busick
Sept 29, 1926 - April 22, 2020
Los Altos, CA
A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother where family came 1st. Daughter of Robert & Collette Fitzgerald of Youngstown Ohio & 1947 pre-med graduate became RN & spent 50 years working hospital emergency & nursery rooms then in-house industrial company nurse for Lockheed Martin, Fairchild & Memorex in Ohio & California. She leaves behind sons: Robert, Tim, Chris, 10 grandchildren & 19 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by husband Don, daughter Patty & sons Scott & Ted. Funeral services to be held at San Luis Rey Mission, Oceanside, CA & St Simon's Church, Los Altos, Ca timing pending coronavirus outcome.
Alhiser-Comer Mortuary
225 S Broadway,
Escondido, CA
(760) 745-2162


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
San Luis Rey Mission, Oceanside, CA & St Simon's Church, Los Altos, Ca
