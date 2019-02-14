Marjorie Hamilton

Aug. 1, 1926-Feb. 10, 2019

Resident of Palo Alto

Marjorie (Marje) Fagan Hamilton passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019, in Palo Alto, California, from natural causes with family at her side and is now at peace.

A resident of Palo Alto for 90 years, Marje was born on August 1, 1926 to Virginia and Elmer D. Fagan in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and moved to Northern California in 1929 with her parents and siblings, Maryetta Fagan (Grannis) and Thomas D. Fagan. She attended Walter Hays Elementary School, Jordan Junior High School, and Palo Alto High School in Palo Alto, California. After her junior year at Paly, she entered Stanford University, graduating cum laude with a degree in Economics in 1947.

Marje enjoyed playing tennis and was an avid sports fan of the local professional and Stanford teams. Her greatest sporting interest was the athletic pursuits of her three sons, having attended every football game, basketball game, track meet, gymnastics event, wrestling match, water polo match, and swim meet in which they participated and later, her grandchildren's activities.

She was married to the love of her life, Dick Hamilton, who called her his Lady Marjorie, for 68 years, preceding her in passing in 2013. They were childhood sweethearts and attended Stanford University together in the 1940's. After raising their three sons in Palo Alto, she travelled with Dick on his business trips to Asia and Europe, developing a love for the Indonesian people, culture, and language.

She is loved and survived by her two sons, Brodie Hamilton (Sharon) of Davis, California, and Jim Hamilton (Dora) of Brentwood, California. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings and her son Tom. She leaves 5 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, 8 nephews and nieces, and many caring friends.

The family will have a private remembrance and requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to which the family has supported for many years.





