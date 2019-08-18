|
|
Marjorie J. Connell
July 9, 1922 - June 7, 2019
Late of Santa Clara, CA
A resident of Santa Clara for over 60 years, she slipped away on June 7 surrounded by her family. Born on a farm in Hamilton, North Dakota, she joined the Navy WAVEs in 1943 and served through WWII. After the war, she married her high school sweetheart, George, and joined him as he traveled for his Navy career, while raising a family of three. She was a brownie/girl scout leader for her daughter, Kristy's troop for many years. She loved to play bridge with friends and travel with George in their RV. She was very active in the Sunnyvale Presbyterian Church for over 58 years. She moved to Oregon in 2018 to be closer to her son and his wife. She leaves her daughter, Karen, son, Kurt (Ronnie), 5 grandchildren, one great grandson, and son-in-law, Tom. She was predeceased in 2015 by her husband of 68 years, George, and beloved daughter, Kristy. Join us for a Celebration of her life at Sunnyvale Presbyterian Church, 728 W. Fremont Ave, Sunnyvale, CA on August 23 at 1 p.m. Donations can be made in her name to Sunnyvale Presbyterian Women Fund at the above address.
View the online memorial for Marjorie J. Connell
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 18, 2019