Marjorie Letzgus Sutton
March 17, 1928-November 2, 2019
Resident of Sunnyvale
Marjorie Ann Letzgus Sutton passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the age of 91.5 surrounded by her children in Sunnyvale, CA. She was a beloved sister, mother, and grandmother and lived a life of true kindness and generosity, impacting the lives of so many. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Marje, (with a j as she liked to say), was born in Port Huron, Michigan on March 17, 1928 to Joseph and Eleanor Letzgus, starting her lifelong commitment to the festivities of St. Patrick's Day. She was the oldest of three children, and had a brother, Frederick Letzgus, who preceded her in death, and is survived by her younger sister and best friend, Carolyn Peralta (Jerry), and her 3 children: Wilfred Sutton, David (Xiomara) Sutton, Lisa Pisenti, and her 6 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. She grew up in Port Huron, MI, living through tough times from The Great Depression to World War II. She graduated from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, where she met her late husband, Wilfred (Bill) Sutton. They married on February 3, 1951 in Lakeport, Michigan, and eventually settled in Sunnyvale, in 1960.
Marje and Bill built a great life with rich friendships in California, appreciative of the warmer winters and lack of snow. It was in Sunnyvale that they raised their 3 children. Bill passed away in January 1991. With the support of her strong friendships, Alpha Omicron Pi sisters, family, and co-workers at De Anza College, Marje remained settled in Sunnyvale after Bill's passing. Marje was a lifelong collector of friends, and made an impact on all the lives she touched, particularly the students she helped in the Financial Aid office at the college. She retired after 25 years of service, and devoted the next 20 years to being a present and loving grandmother to her 6 grandchildren. Marje loved to travel and made many trips in her retirement; never missing a graduation or important event in her grandchildren's lives. Marje took great pride in providing for and taking care of all those around her; neighbors, family, friends, friends of family, everyone was welcome. Her door was always open for a chat or cup of tea, and she never forgot a friend's birthday. She was a proud sister, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and loved her family unconditionally and above all else. The Sutton Family will be missing their matriarch and connector, but her memory will live on in her traditions. She will be remembered with Michigan football, Manhattan's, See's candy, and bouquets of hydrangeas. Farewell Marje, you were and always will be, so deeply loved. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the in her memory. https://www.arthritis.org/
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 17, 2019