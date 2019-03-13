Marjorie Ruth McCarthy

August 21, 1929-March 10, 2019

Resident of Cupertino

With the same grace and peace she lived her life, Marjorie Ruth McCarthy left this world on March 10. 2019. She was joyfully welcomed into heaven by her beloved husband Kevin McCarthy.

The only thing big enough to eclipse our sadness is the joy in knowing she lived a full and vibrant life. Marge was born and raised in Clarion, Iowa. She met her husband Kevin in Las Cruces, New Mexico and they married April 16, 1955. They lived in Alamogordo New Mexico until they moved to California in 1958. They bought a home in Cupertino and together they raised their five children and welcomed 10 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Nothing made Marge more proud than her family, which also included many of her children's friends.

Marge will forever be remembered for her commitment to her large family, her love for camping and adventures, her obsession with penny slots, her savvy card skills, her gravy, rolls and fully stocked pantry. Marge was a longtime member of St. Joseph's of Cupertino where you could find her most Sunday's.

She leaves behind her children, Patricia (Jeff) , Kathleen (Paul), Kevin (Suzanne), Thomas (Rowena), Nancy (Phil), and adopted daughter Sue (Dennis); Grandchildren, Amberley (Brian), Shannon (Vincent), Darren, Caitlin, Allison, Jacob, Ashley, Michael, Rachelle, Kristin; Great-grandchildren, Makayla, Tyson, Josephine, McKenzie, Olivia and Elijah.

Friends are invited to attend a Vigil Service on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 7pm at LIMA & CAMPAGNA SUNNYVALE MORTUARY, 1315 Hollenbeck Ave., Sunnyvale. Funeral Mass Friday, March 15, 2019 at 12:30pm at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 10110 N. De Anza Blvd. Cupertino. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to JDRF Int'l 26 Broadway, 15th Floor NY, NY 10004 in memory of Marjorie McCarthy.





