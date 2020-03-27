|
Marjorie St. George
Aug. 6, 1922 - March 7, 2020
Los Gatos
Margie St. George, 97, gently passed away at her care center on March 7, surrounded by her children.
She was born Marjorie Louise Hanbuch on Aug. 6, 1922, in Dayton, Ohio, and was the youngest of Edward and Viola Hanbuch's four children.
A graduate of Julienne H.S. in Dayton, she received her Registered Nurse diploma at Good Samaritan School of Nursing in Dayton, and almost immediately joined the Army Nurse Corp. in World War II as a Second Lieutenant.
During the war she met her future husband Richard E. St. George, who was serving in the U.S. Army Air Force, when he was a patient at the hospital where she was working. He asked her to marry him on their first date, but she said no. He persisted, and they married on Aug. 3, 1945, in the Base Chapel of Patterson Field in Ohio. They lived in Chicago, Whittier, San Mateo, England and Los Gatos while they raised their family, and enjoyed playing tennis and bridge.
Margie is survived by her children Kitty (Jim) Smith, Karen (Davis) Thompson, Ken (Beckie) St. George, and Kristy St. George, seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Also by her brother-in-law Don Sichel and his wife Ghill. Margie was preceded in death by her husband Dick (1999), and by son Kevin (2003).
A memorial Mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 219 Bean Ave. in Los Gatos on a date to be determined. For tributes please visit marjorie-louise-st-george.lastingmemories.com.
Published in Los Gatos Weekly Times Obits on Mar. 27, 2020