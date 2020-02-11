|
Mark A. McGinnis
April 19, 1959 - Jan 25, 2020
San Jose
Passed away in his sleep on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the age of 60. Mark grew up in Willow Glen. Mark is survived by his wife of 20 years, Valerie; his children Mark Jr, Charles, Steven, Savannah And Christopher, daughter in-law Rael Ramos and his grandchildren; Timothy, Travis, Aleah and Emily. being a "Pop" to his grandchildren was one of his proudest moments. He also leaves behind his brother Gary, sister Kathy and many nephews and nieces.
A plumbing contractor for almost 4 decades, Mark at 19 started his own plumbing shop with close to no experience he began a one-man shop with one van. this would be his life long Journey and clearly his calling. Within a few years, this on one-man shop soon grew into the very first largest locally owned plumbing company in the Bay Area.
$15 Sewer & Drain Service
has provided services for thousands of homes in the Bay Area, And on any given day, A customer could call in to the office and speak with the owner directly. whether it was for friendly phone advice of any kind, or to troubleshoot a problem, Or a referral from a competitor company that couldn't figure out the problem, whatever it was he would figure it out. We were told many of times that it had been said... " i'm sorry but this goes beyond our scope of work" or "this is something that we do not do, but I can refer you to someone who can if anyone can figure this problem out" give Mark McGinnis a call day or night he will take care of you! and he did. Mark McGinnis was a Pioneer in the Plumbing industry. He brought changes, simple solutions, techniques that will be used for many generations to come, but mostly the genuine care and respect for everyone of his customers, the loyalty, love & responsibility he felt for each and every one of his employees and their families. the hard work and dedication unlike anyone else.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 11, 2020