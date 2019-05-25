Mark Alan Johnson

1948 - 2019

Resident of San Clemente, CA

Mark Johnson, who served for 25 years as a reporter, copy editor and assistant city editor for the San Jose Mercury News, died of coronary artery disease at age 70 on May 22 at St. Joseph's Hospital, Orange, CA.

Mark started his journalism career at age 22 at the Ontario Daily Report. He met several future San Jose Mercury News journalists at that paper, including Steve Corwin, Jim Jeffress and Dale Rodebaugh. He also met a fellow cub reporter, Judy Key Johnson, whom he married in 1980. Mark's second, and final, journalism job was with the San Jose Mercury News. He worked there 25 years, and also wrote a freelance book review column during that time and into his unwilling early retirement due to severe cardiac issues.

Mark was born in Kenosha, WI, moved to Covina CA in 1958, earned a BA from Occidental College, and retired in 1995. Mark and Judy and their family moved to San Clemente in 1996. Mark is survived by his wife, their sons Alan (Cynthia) and Scott (Annalee) and three grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at St. Clement's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, San Clemente, CA on Friday, June 14, at 11 a.m. Donations in memory of Mark, who was a passionate advocate for the disposed, may be made to Family Assistance Ministry, 1030 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, CA 92673.





