Mark Brandemuehl
July 4, 1959 - October 20, 2019
Mountain View
Mark Brandemuehl, 60 of Mountain View, California passed away on October 20th, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona due to complications from injuries sustained in a single engine plane crash in June.
A memorial service and celebration will be held 2:00 to 4:30 pm on November 3rd at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church in Mountain View with Reverend Lisa McIndoo officiating.
Mark Brandemuehl was born in Lancaster, Wisconsin to David and Elizabeth Brandemuehl on July 4th, 1959 and grew up on the family dairy and hog farm. He went to Fennimore High School and received a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin, Madison in 1983. He began his career in New York, where he met his wife Jenny at Standard Microsystems. They moved to California for him to attend Stanford Graduate School of Business where he received an M.B.A. in 1990. He held a variety of executive marketing and sales leadership roles at KLA Tencor, FormFactor, Movoto and Nevada Nanotech Systems. Mark served on numerous boards over the years including Scanametrics, Women's Initiative for Self Employment and the Alumni Advisory Board for the University of Wisconsin Madison's Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering.
Mark had a passion for life with numerous interests that included skiing, hiking, flying planes, tooling around in his AC Cobra kit car, cooking, baking pies, holding political debates and singing. He never saw a mountain he didn't want to climb. He loved the rugged beauty of the West, particularly the Sierras, the Rockies and Lake Tahoe. Mark lived in Tokyo for 3 months in his first job and spent the rest of his career traveling internationally, making lifelong friends all over the world. He was a great mentor who touched the lives of many people including his sons, generous with his time and attention.
Mark is survived by his wife of 31 years, Jenny, his sons Wesley and Adrian, his brother Steve and his sisters Rene and Michelle.
The Brandemuehl family extends its heartfelt thanks to the Arizona Burn Center and Foundation, who cared for him with compassion using innovative approaches during his five month journey. Donations in honor of Mark can be made to the Arizona Burn Foundation https://azburn.org/.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 31, 2019