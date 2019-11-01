Home

Mark Briggs


1921 - 2019
May 1, 1921 - Oct. 28, 2019
San José
Mark Briggs, a long time and much loved art teacher at San José and Leland High Schools, has died October 28, after a short illness. His family and many of his former students who became long time friends will remember with appreciation his enthusiastic support of their adventures in life. Mark's wife Phyllis died in 2007; he is survived by daughters Alys and Marcia. No memorial is planned as family and friends have joined him for birthday and other celebrations during his last years, which he greatly enjoyed. In lieu of flowers, Mark would have liked the idea of a tribute in his name to a food bank.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 1, 2019
