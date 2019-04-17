Mercury News Obituaries
Habing Family Funeral Home
129 4th Street
Gilroy, CA 95020
408-847-4040
Mark Davis
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sycamore Creek Vineyards
Morgan Hill, CA
Mark Davis
Aug. 9, 1951 - April 12, 2019
Resident of Gilroy
Mark Davis, 67 of Gilroy, CA passed away April 12, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Born August 9, 1951 to Gordon "Bud" and Frances (Lopes) Davis of Watsonville, CA. Mark married Debbie Garman of San Jose April 8, 1972. Mark graduated from Watsonville high school in 1969. He drove truck for 20 years with Alpha Beta and Fleming Foods while starting his first business, a car wash in Gilroy. Mark and Debbie founded Express Media Graphics in 1995, supplying software, blank media and consumables to the nation's largest retail photo labs. Mark is best known for his sense of humor, passion for cooking and love for his family and friends. Mark is survived by his wife Debbie of 47 years, daughter Leslie Davis of South San Francisco, son Michael (Alexis) Davis of Monterey, granddaughters Emma and Sofia Davis of Monterey, sister Kathy (Larry) Labrucherie of Crescent City, sister Peggy (Bill) Stearns of San Jose, father-in-law Richard Garman of San Jose, brother-in-law Rick Garman of San Jose, brother-in-law Ron (Debbie) Garman of San Jose and brother-in-law Chris (Jody) Garman of Gilroy. He leaves many nieces, nephews and loving friends. Preceded in death by his father Bud Davis, mother Frances Davis, brother Tom Davis and mother-in-law Frances Garman. Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 4PM – 7PM at Sycamore Creek Vineyards, Morgan Hill, CA.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 17, 2019
