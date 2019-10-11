|
Mark E. Madden, III
Resident of Santa Clara and Boston
Mark E. Madden, III, age 63, died on September 18, 2019. Beloved son of Mark and the late Ellen (Cusick) Madden. Loved husband of Pamela Madden. Loving brother of Sybil Estes of Boston, MA; Melissa Crehan and her husband John of Westwood, MA; Rachel Madden and her husband Jeffrey McGonagle of Hull, MA. Adored uncle of James and Anastasia Estes and Hannah Crehan. He is also survived by aunts, cousins and dear friends. Mark earned a BSEE from Lowell Tech Institute in 1979. He worked briefly in the Boston area before moving to Silicon Valley in 1983. He had a successful career in high tech sales, easily making lifelong friendships along the way. Mark will especially be remembered for his incredible sense of humor. He was also an avid sports fan, especially of his beloved Boston-area teams. A Funeral Mass will be held at Most Precious Blood Church in Hyde Park at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 12th.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 11, 2019