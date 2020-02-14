|
|
Mark M. Forry
Jan. 5, 1955 - Feb. 7, 2020
Gilroy
Mark passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends.
As a 911 Dispatcher, Mark faithfully served the Law Enforcement Community of the Bay Area for the past 43 years.
Mark is survived by wife Linda, son Trevor, sister Karen, nieces Rebecca and Veronica.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 15 at 11am, West Hills Community Church in Morgan Hill.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation, with checks payable, to Morgan Hill C.L.E.F./Chaplaincy Program Comm Law Enforcement Fndn. Mail checks to 305 Vineyard Town Center, PO Box 216, Morgan Hill, CA 95037.
View the online memorial for Mark M. Forry
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 14, 2020