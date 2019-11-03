|
Mark R. Castillo
Age 66
Resident of San Jose
Mark passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family's love. His memory will live forever with Patricia, his wife of 33 years; and with their children, who were truly his pride and joy: Jordan, Chelsea, Kristin, and Jacob.
He was born in Long Beach, CA, grew up in Orange County, and graduated from Western High School in Anaheim, CA. He considered his school friend, Jim Schwanke, his friend til the end. Mark and his family enjoyed living in Indiana for 10 years before moving to the Bay Area in 2004.
For most of his life, he worked in construction, including many years with Mick Watkins and Tom Barrett, both of whom remained lifelong friends. He obtained his General Contractors License and was the Owner of Castillo Fencing and Decks. He most recently worked as an Estimator at Diamond Fence Company in San Jose. He was proud of his work, never hesitating to take a detour to point out one of his jobs.
He loved action movies, stand-up comedy, working on cars, classic rock, fireworks, football, and sharing his sandwich with his Black Lab, Ollie. He will be reunited in Heaven with his mother, Diane; brother, Richard; and stepmother, Josephine. Mark is survived by his father, Pete; sister, Kim; and stepbrothers Fred and Ed Joswich. He had the great fortune of having too many special friends and relatives to list here.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 1:00 – 4:00pm at Willow Glen Funeral Home, 1039 Lincoln Avenue, San Jose, California.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 3, 2019