Mark R. Reschar
1932 - 2020
Los Gatos, CA
A lifelong resident of Los Gatos, Mark graduated from Los Gatos High School in 1950. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean war and was stationed in Japan where he was an airplane mechanic. Mark went on to earn his BS degree in Civil Engineering from San Jose State University in 1961. After a successful career as a Consulting Civil Engineer and Land Surveyor, he was able to retire at the age of 70. Mark is survived by his wife of 60 years, Patricia L. Reschar, and his two daughters, Sya Renee Reschar and Sheila Rae Hickman, son-in-law Eric Hickman, and two grandchildren, Jake Hickman & Lynne Hickman. A small family service is planned. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Alzheimer's Association.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.
June 2, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
