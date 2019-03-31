Mark White

Aug. 21, 1945 - Mar. 22, 2019

San Jose and La Quinta

On March 22, 2019, former San Jose resident Mark White passed into eternal glory in the presence of his loved ones in La Quinta, California. An elementary school teacher by trade, Mark was also an avid sportsman throughout his life. His love of baseball and basketball dominated his youth, while his adult years were filled with golf, tennis, running, cycling, and weight training. Mark was born in Springfield, Vermont and spent his early years following his parents across the country - Natick, Wheaton, Phoenix, and Santa Barbara. He graduated from San Francisco State University in the late 1960s before embarking on a full career in the classrooms of San Jose. Mark retired to the Coachella Valley nearly twenty years ago. He loved the warm sun, good food, even better wine, and the company of his many friends. His sense of humor, good-naturedness, sage advice, and generosity are most remembered by those who knew him best. There will be no services. Instead of flowers or charitable donations in his name, all are encouraged to raise a glass, play a round, or hang out in the sun while honoring the full and complete life that was Mark White's. Mark is survived by his love of many years, Jennifer, his son, Kris, his family in Northern California, and the dozens and dozens of people who call Mark "friend". He was a man of simple tastes; he only wanted the best. Hey Bunker - Daddy's home!





View the online memorial for Mark White Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary