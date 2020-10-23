Marlene Ann YbarraMar. 13, 1934 - Oct. 9, 2020Resident of Santa ClaraIn loving memory of wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, Marlene Ybarra, who went home to be with Jesus on October 9, 2020. Marlene leaves behind her loving spouse of 63 years, Al Ybarra. Also, her daughters and their spouses, Debbie and Preston Baker and Julie and Mark Dominguez. Marlene will also be remembered by her grandchildren, Neil and Lindsey Baker, and Pierce Baker. Marlene will be fondly remembered by friends and loved by family forever. Rest in peace.