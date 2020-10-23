1/1
Marlene Ann Ybarra
1934 - 2020
Marlene Ann Ybarra
Mar. 13, 1934 - Oct. 9, 2020
Resident of Santa Clara
In loving memory of wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, Marlene Ybarra, who went home to be with Jesus on October 9, 2020. Marlene leaves behind her loving spouse of 63 years, Al Ybarra. Also, her daughters and their spouses, Debbie and Preston Baker and Julie and Mark Dominguez. Marlene will also be remembered by her grandchildren, Neil and Lindsey Baker, and Pierce Baker. Marlene will be fondly remembered by friends and loved by family forever. Rest in peace.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
4082962977
