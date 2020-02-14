Mercury News Obituaries
|
Services
Habing Family Funeral Home
129 4th Street
Gilroy, CA 95020
408-847-4040
Marlene Filice
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Habing Family Funeral Home
129 4th Street
Gilroy, CA 95020
Rosary
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
1:30 PM
St. Mary Catholic Church
11 First St
Gilroy, CA
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
St. Mary Catholic Church
129 4th St
Gilroy, CA
Service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
3:00 PM
Gavilan Hills Memorial Park
1000 First St
Gilroy, CA
Marlene Filice

Marlene Filice Obituary
Marlene Filice
June 26, 1936 - Feb. 6, 2020
Gilroy, CA
Services for Marlene Filice will be held Monday, February 17, 2020. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Habing Family Funeral Home in Gilroy. A short Rosary will begin at 1:30 PM at St. Mary Catholic Church followed by a Funeral Mass at 2:00 PM. A Cryptside Service will then take place at Gavilan Hills Memorial Park in Gilroy. For full online obituary please visit www.habingfamilyfuneralhome.com .


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 14, 2020
