Marlene Filice
June 26, 1936 - Feb. 6, 2020
Gilroy, CA
Services for Marlene Filice will be held Monday, February 17, 2020. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Habing Family Funeral Home in Gilroy. A short Rosary will begin at 1:30 PM at St. Mary Catholic Church followed by a Funeral Mass at 2:00 PM. A Cryptside Service will then take place at Gavilan Hills Memorial Park in Gilroy. For full online obituary please visit www.habingfamilyfuneralhome.com .
