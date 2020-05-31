Marlene Joy HrubyDecember 8, 1933 - May 14, 2020Campbell, CaliforniaMarlene Hruby passed away peacefully on May 14, 2020 in her home at Merrill Gardens in Campbell Ca. She is survived by her sister Lynne, children Ronda, Sharon, Laurence and Eric, grandchildren Antoinette, Alexander, James, Nicholas and Marissa. She was well loved by her friends and family and will be greatly missed.Marlene was born in Chicago to Lawrence and Myrtle Barclay. The family moved to southern California when she was young. In the spring of 1953 as she was finishing an AA in Business Administration she met Ronald Joseph Hruby and they were married on Sep 19, 1953. He was drafted soon after and they went to White Sands Proving Grounds where she worked as a secretary for the government. They raised their four children in Campbell and were married for 51 years until Ronald's death in 2014. The family spent vacations camping, hiking and skiing in California. Even after the children were grown they enjoyed many outdoor activities through the years. Marlene worked for Westinghouse in Sunnyvale where she was the Executive Assistant to the VP of Purchasing until retirement. Marlene thrived as a publisher; from the Bucknall Blurb (school newsletter) to the Newsletters of local chapters of AARP and NARF (Ron served as president of the local chapter). She served on the board of the Campbell Chapter of AARP for many years.Please send donations to Campbell Adult Center 1 W Campbell Ave, Campbell CA 95008