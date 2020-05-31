Marlene Joy Hruby
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marlene Joy Hruby
December 8, 1933 - May 14, 2020
Campbell, California
Marlene Hruby passed away peacefully on May 14, 2020 in her home at Merrill Gardens in Campbell Ca. She is survived by her sister Lynne, children Ronda, Sharon, Laurence and Eric, grandchildren Antoinette, Alexander, James, Nicholas and Marissa. She was well loved by her friends and family and will be greatly missed.
Marlene was born in Chicago to Lawrence and Myrtle Barclay. The family moved to southern California when she was young. In the spring of 1953 as she was finishing an AA in Business Administration she met Ronald Joseph Hruby and they were married on Sep 19, 1953. He was drafted soon after and they went to White Sands Proving Grounds where she worked as a secretary for the government. They raised their four children in Campbell and were married for 51 years until Ronald's death in 2014. The family spent vacations camping, hiking and skiing in California. Even after the children were grown they enjoyed many outdoor activities through the years. Marlene worked for Westinghouse in Sunnyvale where she was the Executive Assistant to the VP of Purchasing until retirement. Marlene thrived as a publisher; from the Bucknall Blurb (school newsletter) to the Newsletters of local chapters of AARP and NARF (Ron served as president of the local chapter). She served on the board of the Campbell Chapter of AARP for many years.
Please send donations to Campbell Adult Center 1 W Campbell Ave, Campbell CA 95008


View the online memorial for Marlene Joy Hruby



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
4082962977
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved