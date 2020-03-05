|
Marlene Kay (Robinson) Meek
June 21, 1939 - March 2, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Surrounded by her children Cynthia Meek-Prock, Kimberly Meek and Curtis Meek as well as her two oldest grandchildren, Marlene took her final breath on March 2, 2020. While it was a devastating moment, the previous evening was spent laughing, loving and telling stories in the CVICU with her children, grandchildren Brittany, Riley, Allyson and Tyler and sons-in-law Howard Prock and Ted Pierce while Anthony Dixon sent his love from Texas.
She reminisced on good times and comforted the family's tears with hugs, encouraging words of strength and, above all, love – something she has selflessly done her entire life. She was excited to see those who preceded her to heaven, including her beloved husband DeWayn Meek, her parents Fred and Katherine Robinson and her brother Melvin.
Marlene was a native of San Jose, growing up on an East side orchard ranch. She always remembered (and hated) having to pick prunes during the summer months. After marrying DeWayn in 1960 and having children, she happily chose the job of homemaker. She was an excellent household manager, chef, homework helper, softball coach and budgeteer who expressed her creativity through decorating, flower design, sewing and other craft projects. Some of Marlene's fondest memories included cruising with her family and best friends, Louise and Martha, and visiting the Lake Tahoe/Reno area.
She always had a supportive ear and looked forward to spending time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed reading, puzzles, bridge, blackjack, custard pies and a glass of Chardonnay.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to a charity that is important to you. A celebration of life will be held on March 7 at Kimberly and Ted's home.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 5, 2020