Chapel of Flowers
900 South 2nd Street
San Jose, CA 95112
(408) 294-9663
Funeral service
Sunday, May 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Chapel of Flowers
900 South 2nd Street
San Jose, CA 95112
Interment
Monday, May 6, 2019
1:30 PM
San Joaquin National Cemetery
Marlene Komrosky


Marlene Komrosky Obituary
Marlene Komrosky
Feb 10, 1935 - Apr 24, 2019
San Jose
Marlene Joan Komrosky, 84, from San Jose, California, passed away peacefully in her home on April 24, 2019. Her funeral service will be held Sunday, May 5th from 1-4 PM at Chapel of Flowers, 900 S. 2nd St, San Jose followed by internment at 1:30 PM on Monday, May 6th, at San Joaquin National Cemetery
Marlene Joan Holtz was born on February 10, 1935 in Litchfield Minnesota. She was the eighth child of ten born to Frederick William Holtz and Clara Ann (Schultz) Holtz. Marlene was very active at Litchfield High School with lead roles in theater and cheerleading. She met her husband, Gerald Komrosky, an electrical engineer, while working in Minneapolis, Minnesota as a secretary. They married on June 15, 1957. Gerald's career took them to Southern California, Minnesota, New York, and eventually to Northern California where they resided in San Jose. Marlene was a homemaker who raised six children and in her spare time she enjoyed country western dance, bowling, and bingo. She was cherished by all for her loving nature and how she brightened the day with her wit, humor, and beauty.
Marlene is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Lee Komrosky, and her eldest son, Marc Lee Komrosky and survived by her five children and 12 grandchildren. Flowers and condolences may be offered at Chapel of Flowers.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 3, 2019
