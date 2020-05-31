Marlene Maselli SchuesslerJuly 9, 1938 ~ April 12, 2020Resident of Los GatosMarlene Maselli Schuessler passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12th, after an almost year long dignified and brave fight with cancer. She was a beloved wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, friend and educator.She had a light, a joy and a strength about her, always with a big, warm, welcoming smile! She loved her family, her friends, her career in education and the simple pleasures in life.Marlene was born to an Italian immigrant, pioneer family in Fresno, California. She was the younger daughter of Caterina and Renato Maselli, both of whom emigrated from Bari, Italy. Marlene graduated from Chico State and received her MA in Counseling and Guidance from San Jose State.Marlene then began a long and successful teaching career. She first taught at Santa Cruz and Soquel High School for two years. She began her career at Los Altos High School in September 1963 as an English teacher and school newspaper advisor. She served and chaired eleven Accrediting Commissions for schools, for the Western Association of Schools and Colleges in Northern California during her teaching career and after retiring. A total of 35 years were spent in the MV/LA high school district. She served as a counselor, head counselor, and Assistant Principal before finishing her career back in the classroom and retiring in 1998.In 1969, she met her husband, Duane Schuessler, and they were married in 1970 and would be celebrating 50 years of marriage at the end of this month. She was an avid needle-pointer, reader and rose gardener. Marlene also enjoyed traveling, and after retiring, she and Duane traveled extensively through the United States and abroad. Marlene is survived by her husband, Duane; daughter, Gina Jackson (Jason), and four grandchildren Andrew, Truman, Reagan, and Madison, of Lincoln Nebraska.When circumstances allow, the family plans to hold a celebration of Marlene's life with extended family and friends.