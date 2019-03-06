Mercury News Obituaries
Berge-Pappas-Smith Chapel of the Angels
40842 Fremont Blvd.
Fremont, CA 94538
510-656-1226
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Berge-Pappas-Smith Chapel of the Angels
40842 Fremont Blvd.
Fremont, CA 94538
Marlene Maslowski Obituary
Marlene Maslowski
March 31, 1936-March 2, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Marlene E. Maslowski 82 born in Wilkes-Barre, PA. Mother of Lois Maslowski and Susan Dutrow, and wife of the late Daniel Maslowski. Grandmother of Jennifer Dutrow and Jessica Caraveo, and great grandchild Arabella.
Memorial services will be 11:00 AM, March 7th at Berge-Pappas-Smith Chapel of the Angels. She will be laid to rest at Irvington Memorial Cemetery.
Donations may be made to the Fisher House, Travis Air Force Base.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 6, 2019
