Marsha (Nagie) Megenity
1948 - 2020
Sept. 28, 1948 - July 5, 2020
San Jose/Rocklin
Marsha "Mash" L. Megenity passed away peacefully on Sunday July 5, 2020 at age 72.
Marsha was born in Cleveland, Ohio to William & Ruth Nagie, both preceding her in death. She graduated from Berea High School in Berea, Ohio in 1966. In 1970, Marsha moved to San Jose, California, residing there until recently. Marsha was co-owner of A & E Performance, in Campbell for over 30 years. She enjoyed traveling with friends and family, interior designing, raising her twin daughters, spending time with her three grandchildren and her pets.
Marsha is survived by daughter Brandy, (Francesco), grandchildren (Alesio and Isabella) Coffaro, daughter Carrie, Kasey), granddaughter (Taylor) Root, brother Bradley (Carol,) Nagie, niece Kelsey (Adam) great niece, Brooklyn McManamy.
A loving person, Marsha leaves behind friends and family and will truly be missed. Due to Covid, a private celebration of life will be held in the future. Memorial contributions may be sent to Lewy body Dementia Assoc. at https://www.lbda.org/donate in Marsha's name.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jul. 17, 2020.
