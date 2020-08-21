Marte FlackAugust 30, 1952 - July 25, 2020San JoseHi, it's Marte….Hmmm I am so sorry I left you all when I did early Saturday morning July 25th, but I guess it was just my time to lay down and rest. When and how you go it's never planned, but I made sure you all knew what to do if I couldn't speak for myself. So, when it was time, I was surrounded by my 4 Angels: Toni Concepcion,my partner and love of 18 years; Tomi Lynn Flack, my niece; Val Ruscigno, my former partner and mother of our Daughter, Sarah Dosenberg. They were together to say their goodbyes from all of you and send me on my way.Please take care of my Mom, Jean Hsiang, brothers John, Tom and Bob, sisters Terry & Diane, nieces & nephews Shelly, Tomi, Andy, Greg & Steve and their children Jace, Tia, Cade, Dylan, Natalie, Brooklyn, Sarah & Chase. I was so looking forward to spending more time with you, and so I will from above.And for my other Family, whom we've chosen these last 40 or so years: To Val & Sarah: Thank you for giving me the family I always wanted. Let my grandsons Eric & Ryan know I am so proud of them and will be there for all their life's big moments. To Toni: What can I say babe but thank you for loving me and the space to be me. To my friends who've shared their lives with me, the good and the bad, thank you.Your names will be at the Gate and a chair ready for you at our campsite.Take care of each other. Love, Marte.