Martha Angelica Gardner


1955 - 2020
Martha Angelica Gardner Obituary
Martha Angelica Gardner
Feb. 13, 1955 - Jan. 30, 2020
Redwood City
On January 30th we lost beloved and long-time resident of Redwood City, Martha Gardner. Martha passed away at Stanford Health Care hospital after valiantly fighting a long illness. After graduating from Sequoia High School, class of 1974. Martha worked for the San Mateo County police and social services, followed by a 30-plus year career at Hewlett-Packard. Starting as an administrative assistant, she diligently worked up to positions in the corporate offices, retiring as an Executive Secretary in 2016. Martha had a passion for shopping and loved to take her nieces along with her. She enjoyed traveling the world and throughout the U.S. with her husband and best friend, Grandison, of 37 years. Besides her husband, Martha leaves behind her mother, siblings and extended family members, and numerous friends. She will be severely missed. We know Martha is now at peace with her father, Salvador Contreras, and will be watching over us from heaven. A memorial service will be private at the convenience of the family. Thank you, Martha, for being a part of our life.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 9, 2020
