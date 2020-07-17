Martha Anton WeinzierlJune 12, 1927 - July 3, 2020Formerly of San JoseMartha Anton Weinzierl, born June 12, 1927 in Essen, Germany, and grew up in Wetzlar, Germany. She obtained her Abitur (college entrance credentials) in 1947 from the LotteSchlule, the first class to do so after WWII. Although she wanted to attend university, the after war years made this extremely difficult. Aachen, the city where she wanted to study journalism, was heavily bombed and had few places for students to live. The universities where also giving preference to the returning war veterans so finding a spot for her was impossible.First married to Heinz-Günter Rodenburger in 1950, she gave birth to her son Michael in 1951. Martha divorced Heinz-Günter in 1959 and came to America with her son on June 8, 1959. After a few months in Kansas she moved to San Jose that September. San Jose was recommended by an American friend she had met after the war and remained in contact with. She lived here from 1959 until 1988. She first worked first for the University of Santa Clara at the Registrar's Office and then, after becoming a citizen of the US, at the County of Santa Clara starting in 1966. While working at the university she met Ulrich Weinzierl and they were married in 1966.Retired from the County of Santa Clara as Supervisor of the Admittance Department at the Valley Medical Center in 1988 and moved to Mariposa with her husband. They lived a happy and active life and did extensive traveling until she was widowed on November 21, 2001. After the loss of her husband, which she took very hard, she continued to travel with her son and daughter-in-law.She died on July 3, 2020, in Mariposa, California at age 93. She is survived by her one son.