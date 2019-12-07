|
Martha Frances (Fran) Anderson
December 13,1919 - November 12, 2019
Los Altos
Our sweet mother Martha Frances (Fran) Anderson passed away peacefully with her family by her side. Fran was predeceased by Warren Anderson her loving husband of 53 years and by her beloved grandson Tyler Collins. She is survived by her children Rebecca Collins of Mountain View, Charles Anderson of El Dorado Hills, Leslie (Mark) Poniatowski of Castro Valley and Martha Bills of Los Altos; her grandchildren Daniel Poniatowski, Lisa Poniatowski, Ashley Anderson Earhart (Scotty), Nicholas Anderson, Shirley Bills and Jesse Collins; and great grandchildren Paisley, Rilyn and Brexton Earhart.
Born in Bethesda, Tennessee, Fran was the third of four children – Eddie, Doris, Martha Frances and Ginny. Their father, the Reverend Ollie E. Hall, a Methodist minister, was reassigned every few years to churches in different rural towns. Each small Tennessee town she lived in during those years was a source of wonderful memories that remained with her for the rest of her life.
Fran attended Athens College in Georgia and Middle Tennessee State College in Murfreesboro, TN where she majored in music and English. At the end of World War II Fran moved to the Bay Area to take advantage of the burgeoning job market. It was here where she was introduced to her future husband Warren Anderson, an aeronautical engineer at NASA Ames Research Center.
Early in Fran's and Warren's marriage they moved to the outskirts of Los Altos where they bought a new ranch house surrounded on all sides by cherry and apricot orchards. Over the years the orchards gradually disappeared and their family grew. Fran, being a gifted story teller, never grew tired of turning her fond memories of life in the Tennessee countryside into entertaining stories. Horse-drawn carriages, country doctors, the Great Depression, even the Ku Klux Klan (who our grandfather stood up to without fear) figured prominently. Our Mother's other gift was her love of music. She had a beautiful soprano singing voice which she lent to the Los Altos United Methodist Church choir for 55 years. At home, one of her favorite pastimes was playing her prized grand piano and singing songs for anyone who cared to listen. It was in that same home where Fran passed away just one month before her 100th birthday.
We want to express our sincere thanks to our mother's wonderful caregiver Lucia Ledezma, and to Pastor Jeong Park of LAUMC who visited her at home in her final weeks and with whom she felt a special bond. A celebration of life for Fran will be held at 11 a.m. on December 21st at Los Altos United Methodist Church, 655 Magdalena Ave., Los Altos. Please join us for lunch afterward in the Creekside building. In lieu of flowers kindly consider a donation in Fran's name to the LAUMC choir.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 7, 2019