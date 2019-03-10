Martha M. Colla (Rosingana)

Sept. 3, 1924 - March 6, 2019

San Jose

Martha (Marty) passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on

March 6, 2019 . Lifelong resident of San Jose, Marty was the daughter of Louis A. and Katherine M. Rosingana Mainero (deceased) and stepdaughter of Angelo Mainero (deceased). Marty was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 67 years, George Colla and is survived by her loving children, Barry Colla (Sue), Norma Bayless (Peter), Anne Anastasi and Mary Helmers (Tom), 6 cherished grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Marty attended Hester Elementary, Roosevelt Jr. High, San Jose HS and San Jose State. She was president of Adelphia Phelan and member of Phi Kappa Phi sororities. Marty was very involved at St. Leo the Great, Bellarmine, Mother Butler and Presentation Mothers' Guilds while her children were enrolled.

Marty's priority was always family, from organizing family dinners to attending her husband's, children's and grandchildren's sport, dance and school events. Marty and George spent many hours in the bleachers, supporting their kids and grandkids' involvement in their favorite activities. Marty was the heart of the Colla and Rosingana families, hosting holiday celebrations and maintaining contact with cousins, nieces and nephews. Race Street Seafood Kitchen customers will fondly remember Marty who spent 37 years behind the counter providing gracious and friendly service and baking homemade cakes for her fellow employees' birthdays and special occasions. All those who knew Marty were touched by her compassion and thoughtful generous spirit. The Family is especially grateful to Marty's caregivers who faithfully and lovingly provided home care for the past two years.

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life Mass at St. Martin of Tours Church at 200 O'Connor Drive, San Jose, CA on March 20, at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Cystic Fibrosis Research. Put donation in memory of Martha Colla at my.supportlpch.org or you can make a donation to Amyloidosis Foundation www.amyloidosis.org.





View the online memorial for Martha M. Colla (Rosingana) Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary