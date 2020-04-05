|
Martha Marie Gamble
Feb. 19, 1930 – Mar. 26, 2020
Resident of San Jose and formerly of Montclair, CA
It is with great sadness we are announcing the passing of Martha Marie Gamble. She is now with her Lord, her daughter Diana, grandson Ross, and so many relatives and friends. She was born in Lowellville, Ohio to parents, Ralph Sylvester and Anna Chercone. She is survived by her twin sister, Mary Ginnetti, daughters Eileen (George) Lyons and Vickie (Tom) Dyrness, and her son Harvey (Lynn) Gamble; six grandchildren (Dawn, Michael, Marie, Summer, Tanner, Lauren) and six great grandchildren. She was greatly loved and will be dearly missed by all that knew her.
Due to the Covid-19 virus, we will be postponing a celebration of life, one in San Jose, CA and one in Phelan, CA until June. Sympathy cards are welcome. In lieu of flowers, there will be envelopes for donations to City of Hope at both celebrations.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 5, 2020