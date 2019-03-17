Martha Mosher

July 4, 1930 - Feb. 25, 2019

Portola Valley

Martha Smith "Dee Dee" Mosher passed away surrounded by her family in Palo Alto, California. Born in Chicago to Martha Pray and Stuart Brainard Smith, Martha grew up in Hinsdale and was one of two students admitted to Stanford University from Illinois. She graduated as a speech and drama major in 1952 and settled in Portola Valley where she raised her three children. Martha was an active volunteer in the PTA, 4-H, Little League, and many other organizations. In 1977, she was appointed to the California Arts Council by Governor Reagan. She moved to Carmel in 1985. While there she was awarded for her leadership by the Carmel Public Library and the Monterey History & Art Association. In 1994 she was recognized by the United States Congress for "outstanding contributions" to the preservation of Monterey's 19th century adobes.

Although Martha was a recognized volunteer and leader in her community, she will be remembered by her friends and family as a gracious and enthusiastic host. She knew how to bring people together and make everyone feel welcome. Her Fourth of July parties were legendary, having had their beginnings in Portola Valley when her children were very young and continuing on the beach in Carmel. She was an avid reader, artist, Giant's fan, bridge player, and "second mother" to many.

She cherished every moment spent with family and friends. Martha is survived by her three children, Karen Mosher (Russell), Scott Mosher (Kevyn), and Amie MacPhee (Trey); six grandchildren, Alix (Denny), Roger, Matthew, Jacqueline, Abigail, and Emma; and two great grandchildren, Evelyn Martha, and Fiona. Your memories and photos of Martha can be posted on RememberMartha.org. Donations may be made in her honor to the Carmel Public Library Foundation, www.carmelpubliclibraryfoundation.org or California State Parks, www.calparks.org. A Celebration of her Life will be held in the near future.







