Martha Rodriguez
Nov. 26, 1926 - Oct. 5, 2019
San Jose, Ca
Martha T. Rodriguez, 92, died peacefully at home with her family on Saturday Oct 5, 2019. She joins her loving husband of 74 years, Agustin Rodriguez; and leaves her 4 devoted children, Jenny, Joe, Manuel (Maria), and Elizabeth (Lou) ), Grandchildren, Gregory, Louis, Joey, Corinna, Manuel Jr. (deceased), Elvira, Robert, Erica, Anselmo, David; Great grandchildren, Isabel, Robert, Karinna, Adam, Alex, Girasol, and Victoria.
Born November 26, 1926 in Oxnard, California .
As a young woman she worked in orchards later working the majority of her years as a Cannery worker. She then worked for Saint Patrick's as a teachers aid and retired in 2005. She spread her love to many and always took care of loved ones.
In 1942 she met the love of her life, Agustin . They lived together inseparable for over 70 years. They made San Jose, CA their home and raised 4 beautiful children together.
Her strong, loving spirit will be missed by all who knew her. Friends and family are invited to the funeral service on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at 9:30 am St. John Vianney Church. Burial to follow at Oak Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 16, 2019