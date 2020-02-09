|
|
Martin Edward Ruberry
August 7, 1947 - February 3, 2020
Pebble Beach
Martin Edward Ruberry Jr. (Marty), of Pebble Beach, CA (formerly of Sunnyvale, CA, and Chicago, IL), passed away on February 3, 2020 surrounded by his loving wife, daughter, brother, and friends at the age of 72. He was the beloved husband of Mary Ethel (McCleary) Ruberry. Marty is lovingly remembered by his former wife Jane Catherine (Huff) Ruberry and their daughter Lauren and her husband Ken Beck. He is the stepfather of Beth and her husband Vincent Curran, Christopher Flanagan and his wife Kim Baxter. He was the adored grandfather of Wilder and Indy Beck, Madden and Méabh Curran, and Cian Baxter Flanagan. He is also survived by his sibling Daniel Ruberry, wife Rainey, and their children Marty, Colleen, Liz and Tim. Marty was predeceased in death by his brother Thomas.
Marty was born on August 7, 1947 in Chicago, IL to Martin and Edith (Joyce) Ruberry. He graduated from Brother Rice High School where he was a three-sport athlete competing in swimming, water polo and baseball. Marty attended Western Illinois University where he was an exceptional intramural athlete and water polo player. Marty was the Supervisor of Recreation in Sunnyvale, CA Parks and Recreation department before moving on to serving as the Chief Executive Officer at Black Mountain Spring Water in San Carlos, CA. An avid golfer, Marty was a member of the Monterey Peninsula Country Club in Pebble Beach, CA and a former President of Sharon Heights Country Club in Menlo Park, CA.
Marty was exceptional at building long-lasting and memorable relationships, and a loyal friend who made everyone feel extraordinary. A great storyteller and connector of people, he was often referred to as the Mayor of Pebble Beach. He will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing and loving him. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the Boys & Girls Clubs of Monterey County (BGCMC), or the Sunset Cultural Center. A private celebration of life will be held at later date.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 9, 2020